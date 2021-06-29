The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238,682 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE:TD opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

