The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $2.14 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.93 or 0.00035680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00030042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,051,350 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

