TheStreet Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOPE stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

