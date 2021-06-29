Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.22 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00156343 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

