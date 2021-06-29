Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

TWM opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.21 million and a PE ratio of 42.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

