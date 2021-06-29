TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 406,471 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $12.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth $144,976,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

