Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

