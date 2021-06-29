Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Topaz Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)

Topaz Resources, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc in April 2010.

