Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 150531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.