Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 150531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

