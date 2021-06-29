Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,109 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,478% compared to the average daily volume of 197 put options.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

