TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.83. 117,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.60.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

