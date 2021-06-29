TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

