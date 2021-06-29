Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.