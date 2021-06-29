TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $153,608.89 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $153,608.89 and approximately $437.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

