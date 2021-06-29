Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

