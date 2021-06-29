Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.80 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

