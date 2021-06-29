Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 37,908 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

