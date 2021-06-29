Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $734.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.