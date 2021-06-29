Trexquant Investment LP Has $580,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,617 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.