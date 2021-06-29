Trexquant Investment LP Has $594,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

