Trexquant Investment LP Invests $649,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 265.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 84,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 144.0% during the first quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.