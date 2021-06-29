Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,780 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.