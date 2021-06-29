Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 on July 23rd

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON TIGT opened at GBX 76.72 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.36. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £252.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80.
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
