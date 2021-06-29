Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Increased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.