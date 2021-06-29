Truist Securiti Weighs in on GMS Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GMS in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

