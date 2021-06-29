TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 38595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.