Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 6.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $134.77. 14,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 854,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,322 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

