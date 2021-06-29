UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of CME Group worth $416,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

