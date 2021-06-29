UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $374.72 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,149 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Electronic Arts worth $374,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.