UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $348,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

