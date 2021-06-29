UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NMFC opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

