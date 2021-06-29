UBS Group AG Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

