UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

