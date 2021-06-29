UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

