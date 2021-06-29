UChain Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $20,640.38 and $5,642.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

