Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.80. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 5,763 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

