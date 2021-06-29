Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $59,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

