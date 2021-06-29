Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,715.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.18 million and $21,715.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

