UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.