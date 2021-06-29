Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

