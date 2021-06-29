United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Insurance worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UIHC opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Several analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

