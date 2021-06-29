United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 835.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
