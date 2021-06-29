United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 835.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Get United Lithium alerts:

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.