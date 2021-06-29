Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

UTL opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

