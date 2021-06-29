Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 280.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $193,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.68 million, a P/E ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

