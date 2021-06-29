Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Vai has a market capitalization of $78.36 million and $3.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00155267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00169117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.81 or 0.99873290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 87,083,059 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

