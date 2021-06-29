Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $25.18. Valhi shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $729.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.