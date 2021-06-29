Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $25.52

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $26.61. Valneva shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 300 shares.

VALN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

