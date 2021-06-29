Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $419,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

