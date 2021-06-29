Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

