Van ECK Associates Corp Has $211,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

